Insurance fraudsters dress as bears and wreck their own cars in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California - Four people who allegedly dressed as bears and damaged their own luxury cars in a bid to defraud insurance companies were arrested in California on Wednesday.

Suspicions were aroused when a claim was made for ripped seats and damaged doors on a luxury Rolls-Royce Ghost, an exclusive vehicle worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Claimants said a bear had got into the car when it was parked in Lake Arrowhead, a mountain spot outside Los Angeles, wreaking havoc on its interior.

To back up their claim, they provided photos of the damage as well as footage from a security camera, which they said showed the animal inside the vehicle.

But the company smelled a rat and contacted insurance fraud detectives.

"Upon further scrutiny of the video, the investigation determined the bear was actually a person in a bear costume," said a release from the California Department of Insurance.

Investigators then combed through records and found two other claims against different insurance companies alleging bear damage to different vehicles – a 2015 Mercedes G63 AMG and a 2022 Mercedes E350 – at the same spot.

Both claims had also been accompanied by video footage of the same "bear" rampaging around the vehicles.