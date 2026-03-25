Savannah Guthrie gives first interview after mom Nancy's disappearance: "We are in agony"

New York, New York - Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday described her family's "agony" in her first television interview since her mother was apparently kidnapped nearly two months ago in a case that has gripped the nation.

Savannah Guthrie said her family has been in "agony" since her 84-year-old mom Nancy was apparently kidnapped from her home two months ago. © Collage: John Lamparski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS

"Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable," popular morning show presenter Savannah Guthrie said in an interview with fellow NBC News anchor Hoda Kotb.

Nancy Guthrie (84) disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona in the early hours of February 1. Security camera footage released by authorities showed a masked, apparently armed man at her house, but since then, the trail has gone cold.

No suspect has been identified, and announcements of potential clues – including discarded gloves – have not led to further progress.

"To think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night," Savannah Guthrie said, tears streaming down her face.

"In the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now."

Savannah Guthrie's comments came in a clip shared on her television show, Today, with the network saying other parts of the interview would be released on Thursday and Friday.