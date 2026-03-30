FBI say car-ramming attack on Michigan synagogue was "Hezbollah-inspired"

Washington DC - The FBI said on Monday that a car-ramming attack at a Michigan synagogue earlier this month was an act of terrorism inspired by Hezbollah.

The FBI determined that the attack at the Temple Israel synagogue in Michigan was a terrorist act inspired by Hezbollah. © JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP

"Based on the evidence gathered to date, we assess this attack to be a Hezbollah-inspired act of terrorism purposely targeting the Jewish community and the largest Jewish temple in Michigan," Jennifer Runyan, the FBI special agent in charge for Detroit, told a press briefing.

The attack at the Temple Israel synagogue on March 12 saw a security guard injured and several law enforcement officers treated for smoke inhalation.

No children or staff at the place of worship were injured when a driver smashed a pickup truck through the doors, causing a blaze and triggering a huge police response.

The Lebanese-born attacker, identified as 41-year-old Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, died by self-inflicted gunshot.

The attack came amid heightened security across the US following the launch of a US-Israeli war on Iran, a conflict that has since broadened to the Middle East.

A neighbor told the Detroit Free Press newspaper that Ghazali had "recently lost family in an Israeli strike in Lebanon."