DOJ pushes to overturn ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's conviction

The DOJ is pushing to overturn a conviction of Steve Bannon in a case linked to the January 6 attack on the Capitol. © Olivier TOURON / AFP

Bannon, a leading figure of the far right, served four months in a federal prison for contempt of Congress after defying a subpoena to testify before the panel investigating the 2021 attack. He was freed in October 2024.

The Justice Department, in a filing to the Supreme Court, asked to send the conservative firebrand's case back to a lower court, where a separate motion seen by AFP seeks to throw out the case.

"The government has accordingly lodged a motion in the district court... to vacate the judgment and dismiss the indictment with prejudice," the motion reads.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, in a statement to the Washington Post, described the move as a course correction from what he claimed was "the prior administration's weaponization of the justice system."

In the motion to dismiss Bannon's case, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro argued it was "in the interest of justice" to do so.

Bannon was one of the loudest voices behind false accusations claiming fraud in the 2020 presidential election won by Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Bannon is yet to comment, but Pirro's motion states that he "does not oppose" it.