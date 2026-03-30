Theft of more than 400,000 KitKat bars sparks fear of Easter shortage

Geneva, Switzerland - Twelve tons of KitKat chocolate bars were stolen in a wild theft shortly before Easter!

The stolen chocolate bars could cause shortages on supermarket shelves. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

The company said on Saturday that a truck carrying 413,793 packs of KitKats had been stolen "during transit in Europe."

The theft could lead to KitKat shortages on supermarket shelves ahead of the Easter holiday.

The chocolate bar brand, which belongs to Swiss food giant Nestlé, did not say where exactly the truck was stolen.

"We've always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat - but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 [tons] of our chocolate," the company said.

The truck had set off from Italy and was on its way to Poland, where it was supposed to deliver the crispy chocolate bars in several countries.

There was initially no trace of the truck or the goods, as KitKat explained.

"Investigations are ongoing in close collaboration with local authorities and supply chain partners," they added.

