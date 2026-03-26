Man suspected of planting explosive device at US military base flees to China

Miami, Florida - A man suspected of planting an improvised explosive device at a military base in Florida that hosts US Central Command has fled to China , FBI Director Kash Patel said Thursday.

Tampa police block traffic along South Dale Mabry Highway near the main entrance of MacDill Air Force Base after a suspicious package was reported at the gate on March 16, 2026. © OCTAVIO JONES / AFP

Alen Zheng is accused in an indictment unsealed on Thursday of placing an IED earlier this month at the visitors center at MacDill Air Force base in Tampa, Florida.

MacDill is the headquarters of CENTCOM, which is responsible for military operations in the Middle East and the prosecution of the war against Iran.

It is also home to the US Special Operations Command.

The visitors' center at the base was briefly closed on March 16 following the discovery of a suspicious package.

Patel, in a post on X, said Zheng's sister, Ann Mary Zheng, had also been indicted and is in custody.

She is charged with evidence tampering and helping her brother evade arrest.