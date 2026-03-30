Two more people arrested over attempted bomb attack on Bank of America HQ in Paris

Paris, France - Police have arrested two more people over an apparent bid to explode a homemade device outside the Paris branch of the Bank of America, the French domestic security service said on Sunday.

Police and private security vehicles are stationed outside the Bank of America building in the 8th arrondissement of Paris on March 28, 2026, following an apparent bomb attack attempt. © SEBASTIEN DUPUY / AFP

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Saturday he thought the war in the Middle East might have motivated the attempted attack.

Police detained a first suspect, possibly a minor, in the early hours of Saturday just after he placed a device outside the bank building, near the Champs-Elysees.

The suspect was accompanied by a second person, who appeared to be taking photos and videos with a mobile phone but who fled when police arrived.

The device contained five liters (1.3 gallons) of liquid believed to be fuel and an ignition system, a source close to the investigation said.

The two further arrests were made on Saturday night.

According to a police source, the first suspect said he had been recruited through the Snapchat app to carry out a bombing in exchange for 600 euros ($692).