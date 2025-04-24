US Marines stationed in Okinawa accused of rape as locals' anger at repeated incidents grows

Okinawa, Japan - Two US Marines in Japan's Okinawa are under investigation for alleged rapes , police said Thursday, the latest in a string of assault cases that have angered residents.

Two Marines stationed in Okinawa, Japan have been accused of rape, the latest incident involving the US military base to anger locals (file photo.) © TORU YAMANAKA / AFP

The US has around 54,000 military personnel stationed in Japan, mostly on the subtropical southern island of Okinawa, to the east of Taiwan.

"A US Marine in his 20s is suspected of raping a Japanese woman at an American military base in March, and is also suspected of injuring another woman," a local police official told AFP.

The second Marine, also in his 20s, is suspected of raping a Japanese woman at a US base in January, the official said.

Police have referred the two cases to prosecutors.

Washington will cooperate "fully" with Japanese authorities in the investigations, said US Ambassador George Glass.

"We deeply value the ties of trust and friendship we have built over many decades with our Japanese hosts, and I am committed to doing everything I can to prevent actions that may jeopardise these bonds," he said in a statement.