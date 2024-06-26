US soldier's alleged rape of teenage girl sparks outrage at military presence in Japan

Okinawa, Japan - Japan's government is calling for stricter oversight of US troops stationed in the country after a soldier was charged for the alleged sexual assault of a Japanese teenager in Okinawa.

A US soldier stationed in Okinawa, Japan has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl, sparking outrage (file photo). © PHILIP FONG / AFP

Prosecutors in the southern island region charged the US soldier in March, top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters on Tuesday.



Local media said the 25-year-old man had been accused of assault, adding that he knew the girl was under 16, the age of consent in Japan.

The government expressed "regret" to US Ambassador Rahm Emanuel over the incident and called for stronger oversight of behavior by military personnel, Hayashi said.

Okinawa accounts for just 0.6% of Japan's land mass but hosts about 70% of all the US military bases and facilities in the country.

A litany of base-related woes has long grieved Okinawans, from pollution to noise and helicopter crashes, leading to complaints that they bear the brunt of hosting troops.

The 1995 gang rape of a 12-year-old girl by three US soldiers in Okinawa prompted widespread calls for a rethink of a 1960 pact that outlined the legal status of Japan-based US military personnel.