DOJ says they found a million more Jeffrey Epstein docs – when will they release them?

Washington DC - The US Department of Justice said Wednesday that more than a million more documents potentially related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have been discovered and are being reviewed for release.

This undated and unlocated handout image released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on December 18, 2025, shows late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein (L) sitting next to a woman whose face has been redacted. © HOUSE OVERSIGHT DEMOCRATS / AFP

The DOJ began releasing records last week from the investigation into Epstein, a wealthy financier who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking underage girls.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act – passed nearly unanimously by Congress last month and signed into law by President Donald Trump – mandated the release of all of the Epstein files by December 19.

The Justice Department failed to meet that deadline, however, with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche blaming the delay on the need to painstakingly redact the identities of Epstein's victims from the files.

The DOJ said Wednesday it would need a "few more weeks" to sort and redact the new material.

It said the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI had "uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case."