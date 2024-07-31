El Chapo's son enters plea on drug charges after Sinaloa arrest operation

Chicago, Illinois - The son of the former Sinaloa drug cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a raft of charges linked to one of the world's biggest illicit narcotics operations, prosecutors said.

Newspapers reporting the El Paso, Texas, arrest of Mexican drug lord Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada and Joaquin Guzman Lopez are on display in Mexico City. © REUTERS

Joaquin Guzman Lopez was arrested in a scheme allegedly orchestrated by Washington without the involvement of Mexico, in which he was detained in Texas last Thursday.



The judge in the case denied bail and remanded him in custody, ordering a case management hearing for September 30, the assistant US Attorney's office said in a statement to AFP.

Many of the details of the arrest operation, in which co-founder of the cartel Ismael Zambada Garcia, known as "El Mayo," was also taken into US custody, remain murky.

Media outlets have quoted law enforcement sources as saying that Zambada was unwittingly lured across the Mexico border by Guzman Lopez, one of "El Chapo's" four sons.

According to a US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) report released in May, the sons were engaged in an "internal battle" against Zambada, their father's former partner.