Ex-FBI director James Comey enters plea in criminal case demanded by Trump

Alexandria, Virginia - Former FBI director James Comey pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to felony charges in a legal case widely seen as an escalation of President Donald Trump 's campaign of retribution against political opponents.

Ex-FBI director James Comey pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to Congress in a case seen as political retribution by President Donald Trump. © Collage: via REUTERS

Comey, a prominent critic of the president, was indicted by a grand jury last month on charges of making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding.

His lawyer, Patrick Fitzgerald, entered a not guilty plea before District Judge Michael Nachmanoff during his arraignment at a federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia.

The judge set a trial date of January 5.

A few protestors had gathered outside the court ahead of Comey's arrival, including a man holding up a sign reading "Show Trial."

The 64-year-old's indictment stems from sworn testimony he gave to the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020.

He is accused of falsely stating that he had not authorized another FBI employee to be an anonymous source in news reports, and faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Comey was appointed to head the FBI by president Barack Obama in 2013 and was fired by Trump in 2017 amid a probe into whether any members of the Trump presidential campaign had colluded with Moscow to sway the 2016 vote.