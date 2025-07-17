Epstein and Diddy prosecutor Maurene Comey abruptly fired!

Washington DC - Federal prosecutor Maurene Comey, who was involved in high-profile investigations into Jeffrey Epstein and Sean "Diddy" Combs, has been abruptly dismissed.

The reason for her firing from her position at the US attorney's office for the Southern District of New York was not immediately clear, according to Politico and The New York Times.

Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI director James Comey, had worked on the federal cases against convicted sex offender Epstein and music mogul Combs, who earlier this month was found guilty of two prostitution-related crimes – but not on the more serious racketeering charges brought by the prosecution.

James Comey was fired in 2017 by President Donald Trump during the FBI's investigation into alleged links between Russia and members of the Republican's 2016 presidential campaign team. CNN cited a sources who said his frequent criticism of the current Trump administration had made Maureen Comey's position untenable.

Epstein died in 2019 in a New York prison cell in what was officially labelled a suicide, but his case left many unanswered questions.

Trump and his far-right allies initially promised to reveal all documents related to investigations into the well-connected financier – including a much-talked-about list of high-profile clients – but a final report released by the Justice Department last week claimed there was no evidence of wrongdoing by "third-parties," nor of anything suspicious about Epstein's death.