FBI informant charged with lying about Bidens got false dirt from Russia, prosecutors say

Washington DC - An FBI informant charged with lying about President Joe Biden and his son told investigators he received information about Hunter Biden from Russian intelligence associates, prosecutors said Tuesday in a court filing.

Alexander Smirnov (43), a dual US and Israeli national, was arrested last week and indicted for fabricating claims that Biden's son demanded multi-million-dollar bribes from Ukrainian firm Burisma – on whose board he was serving at the time – to protect it from an investigation when Biden was vice president.



"The misinformation he is spreading is not confined to 2020. He is actively peddling new lies that could impact US elections after meeting with Russian intelligence officials in November," special counsel David Weiss and other prosecutors said in a filing to US District Court of Nevada.

The fallout of Smirnov's false accusation about the Bidens "and fabricated information continue to be felt to this day," they said.

The indictment undermines the impeachment effort against Biden being put together by congressional Republicans, who had touted Smirnov's evidence as proof the Bidens were collectively involved in a criminal enterprise.

The claim that Hunter Biden leveraged his father's name for personal gain has been central to a Republican narrative, pushed heavily by Donald Trump, that Joe Biden is corrupt.