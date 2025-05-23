Judge temporarily suspends Trump administration's block on foreign students at Harvard

Cambridge, Massachusetts - A judge temporarily suspended Friday the Trump administration's move to block Harvard from enrolling and hosting foreign students after the prestigious university sued, calling the action unconstitutional.

Demonstrators with signs stand around the John Harvard Statue in Harvard Yard following a rally against President Donald Trump’s attacks on Harvard University at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on April 17, 2025. © Joseph Prezioso / AFP

On Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign nationals, throwing the future of thousands of students – and the lucrative income stream that they provide the school – into doubt.

But Harvard sued, and Massachusetts district judge Allison Burroughs ordered that "The Trump administration is hereby enjoined from implementing... the revocation of Plaintiff's SEVP (Student and Exchange Visitor Program) certification."

There will be an injunction hearing on May 29, a court filing showed.

President Donald Trump is furious at Harvard for rejecting his demand that it submit to oversight on admissions and hiring over his claims that it is a hotbed of antisemitism and "woke" liberal ideology.

His administration has already threatened to put $9 billion of government funding to Harvard under review, gone on to freeze a first tranche of $2.2 billion of grants and $60 million of official contracts, as well as targeting a Harvard Medical School researcher for deportation.