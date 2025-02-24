Judge to hear AP lawsuit for White House denial of access after refusal to say "Gulf of America"

Washington DC - A US judge is to hear arguments on Monday in a lawsuit filed by the Associated Press over the White House's denial of its access to President Donald Trump 's events.

Jim WATSON / AFP © JIM WATSON / AFP

The AP, in the suit filed in Washington against three White House officials, said the move violates the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and of the press.

The White House began blocking AP journalists from the Oval Office two weeks ago, over the wire service's decision to keep using "Gulf of Mexico," despite a Trump executive order renaming the body of water as the "Gulf of America."

The ban on AP reporters was later extended to Air Force One, where the news agency has long had permanent seats.

"The Constitution does not allow the government to control speech," the AP said in its complaint.

"The press and all people in the United States have the right to choose their own words and not be retaliated against by the government," it said.

The suit names as defendants White House chief of staff Susan Wiles, deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich, and press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The AP is seeking a temporary restraining order from Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee, immediately rescinding the denial of access to AP reporters.