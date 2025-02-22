AP sues White House officials over access denial after Gulf of America spat

Washington DC - The Associated Press filed a lawsuit against three White House officials on Friday after the news agency was barred from some of President Donald Trump 's events.

The AP, in the suit filed in a federal court in Washington, said the denial of access violates the First Amendment of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and of the press.

The White House began blocking AP journalists from the Oval Office 10 days ago over the news agency's refusal to follow Trump's executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America."

The ban on AP reporters was later extended to Air Force One.

The news group said it was bringing the suit against three Trump administration officials to "vindicate its rights to the editorial independence guaranteed by the United States Constitution."

"The White House has ordered The Associated Press to use certain words in its coverage or else face an indefinite denial of access," the AP said.

"The press and all people in the United States have the right to choose their own words and not be retaliated against by the government," it said.

"The Constitution does not allow the government to control speech. Allowing such government control and retaliation to stand is a threat to every American's freedom."

The suit names as defendants White House chief of staff Susan Wiles and deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich, as well as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.