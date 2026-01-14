Letitia James announces major action against extremist pro-Israel group in New York
New York, New York - New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday announced her office had reached a settlement with Betar US requiring the Zionist hate group to cease its operations in the Empire State.
"New York will not tolerate organizations that use fear, violence, and intimidation to silence free expression or target people because of who they are," James said in a press release.
"My office’s investigation uncovered an alarming and illegal pattern of bias-motivated harassment and violence designed to terrorize communities and shut down lawful protest. This behavior is unacceptable, and it is not who we are as New Yorkers," James added.
Betar is a far-right group known for targeting Palestine liberation activists, as well as Jewish people who oppose their militant Zionist views.
An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General launched last March found that Betar US had engaged in a pattern of violence and harassment of Muslim, Arab, Palestinian, and Jewish New Yorkers that included doxxing and threatening pro-Palestine organizers.
The OAG said Betar had repeatedly threatened to report pro-Palestine protesters to federal immigration officials and that it claimed to have used facial recognition technology to develop deportation lists for the US government.
According to the settlement, Betar will be required to pay a $50,000 penalty in the event of any violation of the agreement. It must also submit annual compliance reports to the OAG for three years.
"For years, Betar has sowed a campaign of hatred across New York, trafficking in Islamophobic extremism and harassing those with whom they disagreed," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted on X.
"There is no place for their bigotry in our politics, and I'm grateful for [Attorney General James'] unflagging pursuit of justice."
"A historic and positive step"
After James' announcement, Betar continued to espouse anti-Palestinian hate in an X post claiming, "There are no innocents in Gaza."
The group also issued a statement in which it "denie[d] all allegations of wrongdoing."
"Two former Prime Ministers of Israel Menachem Begin and Yitzhak Shamir were members of our group and both served as leaders of the Jewish state. Prime Minister Netanyahu’s late father, Benzion was longtime secretary to Zeev Jabotinsky, and Netanyahu is one of Jabotinskys greatest students," Betar wrote on X.
"Israel's current ambassador to the UN, consul general in NY and countless Israeli leaders worldwide are members and leaders of Betar."
The Council on American-Islamic Relations has praised James for "holding this racist, pro-Israel militant group accountable for its campaign of terror against New Yorkers opposed to Israel's genocide in Gaza."
"The shutdown of Betar's operations in New York is a historic and positive step toward protecting both free speech and human rights," CAIR continued.
"The collapse of Betar is the latest sign that the Israel lobby has failed to achieve its goal and a reminder that we must all continue to stand strong for justice here and abroad."
Betar said on social media that it had "voluntarily left" New York and that it "operates from Deleware (sic) with headquarters in Israel."
Cover photo: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP