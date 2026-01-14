Letitia James announces major action against extremist pro-Israel group in New York

New York, New York - New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday announced her office had reached a settlement with Betar US requiring the Zionist hate group to cease its operations in the Empire State.

New York Attorney General Letitia James © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"New York will not tolerate organizations that use fear, violence, and intimidation to silence free expression or target people because of who they are," James said in a press release.

"My office’s investigation uncovered an alarming and illegal pattern of bias-motivated harassment and violence designed to terrorize communities and shut down lawful protest. This behavior is unacceptable, and it is not who we are as New Yorkers," James added.

Betar is a far-right group known for targeting Palestine liberation activists, as well as Jewish people who oppose their militant Zionist views.

An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General launched last March found that Betar US had engaged in a pattern of violence and harassment of Muslim, Arab, Palestinian, and Jewish New Yorkers that included doxxing and threatening pro-Palestine organizers.

The OAG said Betar had repeatedly threatened to report pro-Palestine protesters to federal immigration officials and that it claimed to have used facial recognition technology to develop deportation lists for the US government.

According to the settlement, Betar will be required to pay a $50,000 penalty in the event of any violation of the agreement. It must also submit annual compliance reports to the OAG for three years.

"For years, Betar has sowed a campaign of hatred across New York, trafficking in Islamophobic extremism and harassing those with whom they disagreed," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted on X.

"There is no place for their bigotry in our politics, and I'm grateful for [Attorney General James'] unflagging pursuit of justice."