Trump administration relied on extremist pro-Israel groups to hunt down academics

Boston, Massachusetts - President Donald Trump's administration relied on radical pro-Israel groups notorious for doxxing those who advocate for Palestinian rights in its drive to deport academics and students, court proceedings showed.

The Trump administration used lists of people doxxed by the Canary Mission and Betar, two extremist pro-Israel groups, in its deportation drive. © DAVID DEE DELGADO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Depositions in a lawsuit launched by the American Association of University Professors and the Middle East Studies Association revealed the alarming link between government officials and the Canary Mission, a site compiling "blacklists" of people it accuses of antisemitism for opposing Israel's subjugation of Palestinians.

More than 75 out of 100 university staff and students were picked out from the Canary Mission's database, Politico reported, citing court documents unsealed Wednesday.

A so-called "tiger team" of analysts were tasked by the Department of Homeland Security to sift through the huge trove of names, which allegedly stretches to over 5,000.

Others were targeted via Betar, a violent far-right Zionist organization whose US chapter was designated a hate group even by the staunchly pro-Israel Anti-Defamation League.

Both the Canary Mission and Betar, who openly boast about posting the full names and address of those they target, keep their funding sources secret.

Depositions also highlighted the leading role played by Stephen Miller, Trump's White House deputy chief of staff, in the attack on the movement for Palestinian lives amid Israel's destruction of Gaza.

A State Department official testified that Miller is often involved in inter-agency calls related to efforts to deport students and professors.

The Trump administration has revoked the visas of hundreds of students and detained many for merely expressing opposition to US backing for Israel, which faces widespread accusations of genocide in Gaza.