Ticketmaster hit with blockbuster lawsuit by Justice Department: "Time to break up Live Nation"

New York, New York - The Department of Justice filed a major antitrust lawsuit Thursday seeking to break up the alleged monopoly held by Live Nation Entertainment and its Ticketmaster subsidiary.

Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation are being accused of operating a monopoly in a major new lawsuit filed by the Justice Department. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in New York, alleges that Live Nation has abused its dominant market position to raise ticket fees, squeeze out competitors and limit choices for fans, venues and artists.



"Live Nation relies on unlawful, anticompetitive conduct to exercise its monopolistic control over the live events industry in the United States at the cost of fans, artists, smaller promoters, and venue operators," said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a statement.

"It is time to break up Live Nation."

Ticketmaster's pricing practices for concerts and sports events, with high fees and lack of alternatives, have long been a political issue in the US, with little done historically to open up the market to more competition.

The latest controversy over Ticketmaster's dominance came when tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras tour went on pre-sale in November 2022.

Widespread outages and exorbitant fees caused an uproar, with Congress holding hearings to question Live Nation-Ticketmaster executives over the debacle.