Minnesota suffers huge blow in effort to end ICE occupation as federal judge delivers ruling

Minneapolis, Minnesota - A federal judge delivered a blow Saturday to Minnesota's bid to force ICE to suspend its violent detention and deportation operations in the state.

A federal judge in Minneapolis rejected a request for a temporary restraining order against federal forces wreaking havoc on the state. © REUTERS

President Donald Trump has ordered thousands of immigration agents into Minnesota, where they have been terrorizing local communities and even killing US citizens.

But, ruling on Minnesota's bid to obtain a temporary restraining order, federal judge Katherine Menendez wrote that "ultimately, the Court finds that the balance of harms does not decisively favor an injunction."

Minnesota argued that the month-long federal operation violated its sovereignty as a state.

Menendez said she was not making a final judgment on the state's overall case in her decision not to issue a temporary restraining order, something that would follow arguments in court.

She also made no determination on whether the violent federal occupation of the state had broken the law.

The ruling came after tens of thousands protested in Minneapolis and across the nation against ICE and the Trump administration as part of a day of "National Shutdown." the leading target of federal sweeps, said "of course, we're disappointed."

"This decision doesn't change what people here have lived through – fear, disruption, and harm caused by a federal operation that never belonged in Minneapolis in the first place," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement.