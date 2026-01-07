Brown University shooter referenced Trump's "animal" remarks in video confession, DOJ says

Providence, Rhode Island - The self-described "animal" behind the mass shooting at Brown University and the killing of an MIT professor admitted to his crimes in a video made after the spree but gave no motive, authorities said Tuesday.

Brown University shooter Claudio Neves Valente expressed no remorse for his crimes in a video the Justice Department said was discovered in a storage unit. © REUTERS

Claudio Neves Valente carried out the college mass shooting on December 13 before heading to the home of renowned MIT professor Nuno Loureiro and killing him two days later.

The Justice Department said that while searching a storage unit where Neves Valente apparently fled and later killed himself, they found a video of him admitting to the shootings.

"I particularly like Trump's s***, to have – have called me an animal, which is true. I am an animal and he is also, but uhm, I have no love – I have no hatred towards America," he said according to the DOJ transcript translated from Portuguese.

At the height of the days-long manhunt for the shooter, US President Donald Trump told reporters "hopefully, they're going to catch this animal."

The gunman did not state a motive for the bloodshed but did complain about injuries sustained during the attacks – a shell casing he said struck him in the eye.