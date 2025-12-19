Main suspect in Brown University mass shooting found dead as link to murder of MIT professor emerges

Providence, Rhode Island - The suspect in last weekend's deadly mass shooting at Brown University had been found dead, Providence police announced, putting an end to a days-long manhunt.

Cláudio Neves Valente, the main suspect in the Brown University mass shooting, was found dead after committing suicide, authorities said. © Collage: via REUTERS

At a press conference, Providence police chief Oscar Perez named the suspect as Cláudio Neves Valente, a 48-year-old former Brown University student and Portuguese national. Authorities said he died by suicide.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said that the suspect was "found dead, with the satchel, with two firearms and evidence in the car that matches exactly what we see at the scene here in Providence."

FBI Special Agent Ted Dock said that the man was located at a storage unit in New Hampshire on Thursday evening.

Investigators believe the suspect was also responsible for the killing of MIT physics professor Nuno Loureiro, who was shot in his home in Brookline on Monday, US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Leah Foley said.

On Saturday, an armed man opened fire at the Ivy League school, killing two students and injuring several others.

Hours after the shooting, a "person of interest" was initially taken into custody but later released. Neronha at the time said further investigation showed the evidence was pointing in a different direction. A second person sought by authorities reportedly came forward with information crucial to solving the case.