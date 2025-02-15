Luigi Mangione makes first public statement since arrest: "I am overwhelmed"

New York, New York - Luigi Mangione, who faces charges for the public shooting and murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has made his first public statement since his arrest.

Mangione shared the statement via a new website set up by his defense team to document and provide answers to commonly asked questions about the case, in an attempt to "dispel misinformation."

"I am overwhelmed by – and grateful for – everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support," Mangione said in the statement.

"Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe," he added, referencing the Metropolitan Detention Center where he is in custody.

Since being accused of Thompson's fatal shooting on December 4, Mangione has become a symbol for Americans who have been mistreated by the US' for-profit healthcare system.

A fund set up to support and pay for Luigi Mangione's legal costs has seen more than $410,000 in donations. The legal fund alleges that Luigi is a "political prisoner" and claims that he faces "politicized charges."

Shortly before Christmas, Mangione appeared in a New York courtroom and pleaded not guilty to charges of "terrorist" murder.

According to the indictment, Mangione tracked down Thompson, walked up behind him, and shot him in front of multiple bystanders and in full view of a nearby surveillance camera.

In a manifesto leaked days after the killing, Mangione allegedly justified the murder as being in response to the healthcare industry's "abuse" of the American public.