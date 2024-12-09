Police reveal identity of "strong suspect" in murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO

New York, New York - A man was being questioned Monday in connection with last week's killing of a top health insurance executive on a New York street, US media reported, as a nationwide hunt for the suspect continued.

A man was being questioned Monday in connection with last week's killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. © Collage: UnitedHealth Group & NYPD / AFP

The man was quizzed by police in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after being found with a distinctive weapon like that used in the brazen shooting of Brian Thompson, NBC News and others reported, citing sources familiar with the case.

The man was spotted in a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, a town 300 miles west of New York, by someone who tipped off the authorities, The New York Times reported.

He also had fake IDs similar to those used by the killer ahead of the slaying, the outlet added, reporting that New York detectives were headed to Altoona.

Police have been looking into the possibility that the shooter used a long-barrel veterinary gun – normally used to euthanize animals – to commit the murder.

The gunman walked up behind Thompson, a senior figure at UnitedHealthcare – one of the country's largest medical insurers – and shot him dead last Wednesday in front of bystanders, in an attack captured by a surveillance camera and since seen by millions.

Thompson was attending an investor conference in the Midtown business district.