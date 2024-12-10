Luigi Mangione's alleged manifesto leaked in full: "These parasites simply had it coming"
New York, New York - In the wake of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder on Wednesday, the manifesto of alleged shooter Luigi Mangione has now been uncovered.
Mangione was found with a handwritten manifesto outlining his complaints against the US healthcare industry, police said Tuesday.
After a nationwide manhunt, the 26-year-old was caught on Monday after McDonald's staff in Altoona, Pennsylvania grew suspicious.
On Tuesday, what appears to be Mangione's manifesto was leaked to the public in an X post by independent journalist Ken Klippenstein.
"I’ve obtained a copy of suspected killer Luigi Mangione’s manifesto – the real one, not the forgery circulating online," Klippenstein wrote on his website before slamming "major media outlets" like CNN, ABC, and The New York Times for not publishing the manifesto despite allegedly having access to it.
The 262-word manifesto begins, "To the Feds, I'll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn't working with anyone. This was fairly trivial: some elementary social engineering, basic CAD, a lot of patience."
It continues, "I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming."
Alleged Luigi Mangione manifesto calls out apparent hypocrisy of the American healthcare system
After stating that "the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy," the manifesto alleges that UnitedHealthcare is the "largest company in the US by market cap, behind only Apple, Google, Walmart."
It then says that the healthcare industry has "grown and grown" as life expectancy dwindles.
"They continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allwed them to get away with it," it adds.
"Obviously the problem is more complex, but I do not have space, and frankly I do not pretend to be the most qualified person to lay out the full argument," the document said.
"It is not an issue of awareness at this point, but clearly power games at play. Evidently I am the first to face it with such brutal honesty."
