Luigi Mangione's alleged manifesto leaked in full: "These parasites simply had it coming"

New York, New York - In the wake of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder on Wednesday, the manifesto of alleged shooter Luigi Mangione has now been uncovered.

In the wake of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder on Wednesday, the manifesto of alleged shooter Luigi Mangione (pictured) has now been uncovered. © Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

Mangione was found with a handwritten manifesto outlining his complaints against the US healthcare industry, police said Tuesday.

After a nationwide manhunt, the 26-year-old was caught on Monday after McDonald's staff in Altoona, Pennsylvania grew suspicious.

On Tuesday, what appears to be Mangione's manifesto was leaked to the public in an X post by independent journalist Ken Klippenstein.

"I’ve obtained a copy of suspected killer Luigi Mangione’s manifesto – the real one, not the forgery circulating online," Klippenstein wrote on his website before slamming "major media outlets" like CNN, ABC, and The New York Times for not publishing the manifesto despite allegedly having access to it.

The 262-word manifesto begins, "To the Feds, I'll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn't working with anyone. This was fairly trivial: some elementary social engineering, basic CAD, a lot of patience."

It continues, "I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming."