UnitedHealthcare killing lays bare US healthcare frustrations

Washington DC - Jokes, snark, and a striking absence of sympathy have dominated public sentiment since the murder of a US health insurance executive, exposing deep frustration and anger with the nation's medical system.

Healthcare advocates risk arrest protesting care denials at UnitedHealthcare on July 15, 2024 in Minnetonka, Minnesota. © David Berding/Getty Images for People's Action Institute/AFP David Berding / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down by alleged shooter Luigi Mangione in Manhattan on Wednesday, setting off a nationwide manhunt before his Monday arrest in Pennsylvania.

Within moments of the news breaking, the internet erupted – not with outrage, but with cheers over the death of the 50-year-old father of two.

A Facebook post mourning his loss, shared by UnitedHealth Group, racked up more than 71,000 laugh emojis as of Friday – dwarfing other interactions before the counter was disabled.

"My thoughts and prayers are out-of-network," became a recurring quip in comment sections, a biting nod to one notorious reason US insurance companies deny coverage – when a patient's medical provider isn't included in their plan.

Even doctors on one of the internet's largest forums for medical professionals joined the fray, posting satirical comments on the "medicine" subreddit that mimicked the jargon often found in insurance denial letters, such as "lack of prior authorization" and "failure to prove medical necessity."

Since the killing, the public has taken to venting long-standing grievances with America's privatized and exorbitantly expensive healthcare system, with some even hailing the shooter as a "folk hero."