Luigi Mangione's murder trial sets date for jury selection

New York, New York - The trial of Luigi Mangione, the man accused of gunning down a health insurance executive in New York in December 2024, will begin with jury selection on September 8, media reported Friday.

Jury selection in the trial of Luigi Mangione is set to begin on September 8. © SHANNON STAPLETON / POOL / AFP

Opening statements will start on October 13 if the judge excludes the death penalty as a possible sentence for Mangione (27).

If not, they would be pushed back to January 11, 2027, ABC News and CBS reported.

The dates are for Mangione's federal case. He is also charged in state court, though no trial date has been set for that case.

Federal prosecutors allege that Mangione stalked Brian Thompson, the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, before walking up behind him in Manhattan and firing several gunshots from a pistol with a silencer.

Afterward, he is said to have fled on a bicycle.

Mangione was arrested five days later at a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, some 230 miles from the crime scene, following a tip from a staff member.