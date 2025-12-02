National Guard shooting suspect enters his plea to murder charges from hospital bed

Washington DC - An Afghan man accused of shooting two members of the National Guard near the White House, killing one, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to murder charges.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal (29), who was injured during last month's attack, entered the plea by video feed from a hospital bed, US media reported.

Lakanwal is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Sarah Beckstrom (20), a National Guard member from West Virginia, assault with intent to kill, and firearms offenses.

Andrew Wolfe, another National Guardsman from West Virginia, was wounded in the November 26 attack and is in critical condition.

Magistrate Judge Renee Raymond ordered Lakanwal detained until the next hearing in the case on January 14.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has said she plans to seek the death penalty for Lakanwal, who entered the US as part of a resettlement program following the American military withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Lakanwal had been part of a CIA-backed "partner force" fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan, according to US officials.

According to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, Lakanwal ambushed Beckstrom and Wolfe while they were on a routine patrol outside a metro station in downtown Washington.