Suspect in shooting of National Guardsmen reportedly had history with US Army

Washington DC - The man suspected of shooting two National Guardsmen near the White House is an Afghan national who had reportedly served alongside US troops in Afghanistan.

The main suspect in the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington DC on Wednesday is an Afghan national who reportedly worked with the US Army. © REUTERS

Rahmanullah Lakanwal opened fire and wounded the soldiers on patrol Wednesday afternoon, before he was shot and hospitalized, the New York Times, CBS, NBC and others reported.

Jeffery Carroll, assistant chief of the Washington police, said the gunman "ambushed" his victims.

He "came around the corner, raised his arm with a firearm and discharged at the National Guard members."

FBI Director Kash Patel said the two Guards members were in "critical condition," following confusion caused by premature reports that they had died.

Without naming Lakanwal, head of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said on social media that the suspect "was one of the many unvetted, mass paroled into the United States under Operation Allies Welcome."

The program, launched by former president Joe Biden, offered vulnerable Afghans, including those who served alongside American forces, the chance to resettle in the US after the return of the Taliban government.

NBC quoted a relative of the suspect, who said the 29-year-old arrived in September 2021 having served in the Afghan army for 10 years alongside US Special Forces largely based in Kandahar.

Fox News, citing CIA chief John Ratcliffe, said Lakanwal worked with various US government entities, including the intelligence service.