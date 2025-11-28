National Guard troops shot near White House as Trump vows suspect will "pay a steep price"
Washington DC - Two members of the National Guard were shot Wednesday just blocks from the White House, according to officials, as a spokesperson for Donald Trump said the president has been briefed on the "tragic situation."
"Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington DC," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on X, without describing the health status of the two victims.
Police later confirmed they had detained a suspect in the shooting.
"The scene is secured. One suspect is in custody," The DC Police posted on X.
In a statement on Truth Social, Trump, who is in Florida, said the National Guard members were "critically wounded" and are now hospitalized.
He added that the "animal" behind the shooting would "pay a very steep price."
An AFP reporter near the scene said she heard several loud pops that sounded like gunshots, and then saw people running away from Farragut Square, a popular and busy outdoor area near the White House and a subway station.
Local authorities confirmed that emergency services responded to and transported three gunshot victims from the area.
Secret Service were seen behind yellow police tape, their guns drawn.
UPDATE, 5:10 PM ET: Officials confirm shooting was a "targeted" attack
The attack on the two National Guard troops was a "targeted shooting," the mayor of Washington DC told reporters.
"What we know... is that this is a targeted shooting. One individual who appeared to target these guardsmen," Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference.
"That individual has been taken into custody."
In the same press conference, FBI Director Kash Patel told reporters that the troops were critically wounded, clarifying earlier erroneous reports that they had died.
"Two of our brave members of the National Guard... were brazenly attacked in a horrendous act of violence," he said.
"They were shot. They're in critical condition."
UPDATE, 4:48 PM ET: Hegseth announces deployment of additional troops
The US will deploy 500 additional troops to Washington following Wednesday's shooting, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.
"This will only stiffen our resolve to ensure that we make Washington, DC safe and beautiful," said Hegseth, who announced the planned troop increase during a visit to the Dominican Republic.
The deployment will bring the number of National Guard in the US capital to more than 2,500.
UPDATE, 4:30 PM ET: West Virginia governor says there are "conflicting reports" on victims' conditions
After claiming the two National Guard members had been killed in the shooting, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey said in a subsequent X post that there were now "conflicting reports" on their conditions.
He promised to "provide additional updates once we receive more complete information," adding, "Our prayers are with these brave service members, their families, and the entire Guard community."
UPDATE, 3:58 PM ET: Official says National Guard members have died
West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey announced via X that the two National Guard members shot on Wednesday died of their injuries.
Both were from West Virginia, which deployed troops to the US capital at Trump's order.
"Our entire state grieves with their families, their loved ones, and the Guard community," Morissey wrote. "West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act."
"We heard gunshots. We were waiting at the traffic light, and there were several shots, Angela Perry, who was in her car with her two children, told AFP.
"You could see National Guard running toward the metro with their weapons drawn," the 42-year-old said.
Cover photo: DREW ANGERER / AFP