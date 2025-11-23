Richard Randolph put to death as Florida continues record-breaking execution spree
Miami, Florida - A 63-year-old man convicted of the 1988 rape and murder of his former store manager was executed by lethal injection Thursday in Florida.
Richard Randolph was put to death at 6:12 PM ET at a state prison in the town of Raiford, the Florida Department of Corrections said in a statement.
Randolph was sentenced to death in 1989 for the murder of Minnie McCollum, the manager of a convenience store where he once worked.
He raped and murdered the 62-year-old McCollum after she caught him trying to break into the store's safe, according to court documents.
Florida has carried out more executions this year – 17 – than any other state.
There have been five each in Alabama and Texas.
With Randolph's execution, there have now been 44 executions in the US to date in 2025 – the most since 2010, when 46 inmates were put to death.
Thirty-six of this year's executions have been carried out by lethal injection, three by firing squad, and five by nitrogen hypoxia. This last method involves pumping nitrogen gas into a face mask, causing the prisoner to suffocate.
The use of nitrogen gas as a method of capital punishment has been denounced by United Nations experts as cruel and inhumane.
The death penalty has been abolished in 23 of the 50 states, while three others – California, Oregon, and Pennsylvania – have moratoriums in place.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Panthermedia & - / FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS / AFP