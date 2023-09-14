Seattle police union VP heard laughing about victim of speeding cop and saying she had "limited value"

Seattle, Washington - A high-ranking Seattle police union officer is facing fierce backlash for dismissive comments he made about a young woman killed by a speeding cop.

Jaahnavi Kandula, a graduate student from India, was struck and killed by a speeding Seattle police officer on January 23, 2023. © Screenshot/GoFundMe/vanisudha chilukuri

Daniel Auderer, vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, was caught on body cam speaking with the union's president after officer Kevin Dave crashed into and killed 23-year-old grad student Jaahnavi Kandula on January 23.

Dave had been going 74 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone when he struck Kandula on a crosswalk. She died that night.

In the recording of the call released Monday, Auderer, who had been summoned to the scene of the crash to determine whether Dave was impaired, can be heard telling union president Mike Solan that his colleague's driving was "not out of control."

"She is dead," he goes on to say, before cackling with laughter. "It's a regular person. Yeah. Just write a check. $11,000. She was 26 anyway. She had limited value," he added, misstating her age.

Solan's responses are not audible in the recording.