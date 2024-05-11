Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas dismisses lavish gifts reports as "nastiness" and "lies"

Washington DC - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who has found himself under scrutiny over his judicial decisions and accepting lavish gifts from a billionaire Republican, is dismissing the criticism as "nastiness" and "lies."

"There's certainly been a lot of negativity in our lives, my wife and I, over the last few years, but we choose not to focus on it," the New York Times quoted Thomas as saying Friday at a judicial conference in Alabama.



Staunch conservative Thomas, the longest-serving justice on the court, has been embroiled in controversy since it emerged last year that he had gone on a trip paid for by Republican donor and real estate tycoon Harlan Crow.

The justice has also faced calls to recuse himself from cases related to the 2020 election because of his wife's involvement with efforts to block Joe Biden's victory.

"What you are going to find, especially in Washington, is that people are going to pride themselves on being awful," Thomas said, according to the Washington Post. "It's a hideous place."

Thomas stressed that he and his wife try to ignore their critics and focus on the positive.

"You don't get to prevent people from doing horrible things or saying horrible things," the justice was quoted as saying by the Times. "But one, you have to understand and accept the fact that they don’t, they can't change you unless you permit that."