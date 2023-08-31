Clarence Thomas reveals more trips paid for by GOP mega donor
Washington DC - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has disclosed three trips taken last year at the expense of billionaire GOP mega donor Harlan Crow, according to records released Thursday.
Thomas' latest financial disclosure statement includes two trips to speak at a conference in Dallas, Texas, and one likely visit to Crow's private resort in the Adirondacks, all paid for by the billionaire, The Hill reported.
"Because of the increased security risk following the Dobbs opinion leak, the May flights [to Dallas] were by private plane for official travel as filer’s security detail recommended noncommercial travel whenever possible," Thomas' disclosure states, referring to the Supreme Court decision to strike down 50 years of abortion protections in 2022.
The new revelations follow bombshell reporting by ProPublica which found that Thomas had gone on several undisclosed luxury trips on Crow's dime. ProPublica also found the justice had failed to report a real-estate deal he made with Crow, nor did he disclose the wealthy Republican's financing of his grandnephew's education.
The most recent filing includes additional information about the real-estate deal, which Thomas' attorney said was "inadvertently omitted" for past disclosures.
Clarence Thomas' behavior sparks calls for Supreme Court reform
On top of all that, a New York Times investigation recently found that Thomas received undisclosed gifts from a wide range of wealthy, conservative friends. Some of them even helped finance a flattering documentary about the justice after the release of an HBO film on Anita Hill's sexual assault allegations against him.
The justice faced even more heat after Venmo payments to his former aide from top Washington lawyers came to light.
The scandals surrounding Thomas have sparked renewed calls for Supreme Court impeachment and Supreme Court expansion, in addition to a tighter ethics code for justices.
