Supreme Court upholds South Carolina racially gerrymandered congressional map

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge to a congressional map in South Carolina that civil rights groups said was improperly drawn along racial lines.

The case touching on the thorny issues of race and politics could help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the House of Representatives next year.

In a 6-3 vote, the conservative-dominated top court ruled that a congressional district map drawn by the Republican-majority legislature in South Carolina was not an unconstitutional racial gerrymander.

The case was one of several legal battles involving alleged racial gerrymandering – the manipulation of electoral maps that dilutes the voting power of minorities – winding their way through US courts.

In the South Carolina case, a three-judge federal panel ruled unanimously in January 2023 that a congressional district redrawn after the 2020 census was an illegal racial gerrymander and ordered it to be reconfigured before the November 2024 election.

The redrawn congressional map moved 60% of the Black residents of the coastal city of Charleston – nearly 30,000 people – from one district into another, which already had a Black majority.

African Americans tend to vote overwhelmingly Democratic, and six of the current House members from South Carolina are white, while one is Black.

The South Carolina legislature challenged the district court's ruling and the case ended up before the Supreme Court in October.