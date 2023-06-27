Supreme Court delivers win for voting rights advocates in Louisiana congressional maps case

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for Louisiana's congressional maps to be redrawn to add another majority-Black district.

The US Supreme Court has decided that Louisiana's congressional maps may be redrawn to add a second majority-Black district. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The justices reversed course on plans to hear the case themselves and lifted a hold on a lower-court challenge to the state's current congressional maps, drawn in the 2020 redistricting cycle.

The NAACP Louisiana State Conference and other challengers sued state officials because the maps made only one of Louisiana's six districts majority Black, although the Census shows the state's population to be 33% Black.

Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed the maps when they reached his desk, but the Republican-majority state legislature voted to override him.

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals was gearing up for an expedited review of a judge’s ruling that the maps likely violated the 1965 Voting Rights Act, but last June, the Supreme Court issued its hold.