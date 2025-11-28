Driven by TikTok, skincare for children becomes controversial new craze

Los Angeles, California - Should children be using beauty face masks? Dermatologists say no, but a growing number of companies are targeting a new generation of kids who have grown up with TikTok skincare and make-up routines.

In a controversial trend, a growing number of companies are targeting a new generation of kids who have grown up with TikTok skincare and make-up routines. © Screenshot/Instagram/@shaymitchell

The cosmetics industry and parts of the internet have been abuzz since the launch of Rini earlier this month, a beauty company pitched at children as young as three and backed by Canadian actor Shay Mitchell.

Its bundle of five child hydrating face masks, including "everyday" varieties named Puppy, Panda, and Unicorn, sells for around $35 dollars on its website.

Another growing US-based brand, Evereden, sells products for pre-teens such as face-mists, toners, and moisturisers, and claims annual sales of over 100 million dollars.

Fifteen-year-old YouTuber Salish Matter unveiled her brand Sincerely Yours in October, drawing tens of thousands of people – and police reinforcements – to a launch event at a New Jersey mall.

"Children's skin does not need cosmetics, apart from daily hygiene products – toothpaste and shower gel – and sun cream when there is exposure," said Laurence Coiffard, a researcher at the University of Nantes in France who co-runs the Cosmetics Watch website.

Child-focused beauty products are part of a broad society-wide trend.

Many girls in Gen Alpha – a marketing term for youngsters born between 2010 and 2024 – are adopting skincare, make-up, and hair routines more typical of older teenagers or their mothers.

The most precocious have become known as "Sephora Kids" – a reference to the popular French beauty retailer – as they seek to copy popular TikTok or YouTube influencers, some of whom are as young as seven.

Coiffard cited research showing child users of adult cosmetics and creams had a higher risk of developing skin allergies in later life, as well as being exposed to endocrine disruptors and phytoestrogens, which can disrupt hormone development.