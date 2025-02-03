Valentine's Day: TikTok-approved nail designs to make everyone swoon!

There won't be any bad romance this Valentine's Day with these romantic nail designs from TikTok that'll make your boo fall even more in love!

By Elyse Johnson

Love is in the air, and these romantic nail designs from TikTok will make anyone swoon this Valentine's Day!

From a romantic French tip to purple chrome nails, this Valentine's Day will be a memorable one with these swoon-worthy nail designs from TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/NailzKatKat & sailornailsart While participants of the annual love holiday are still debating on rocking pink, red, or both this year, one mustn't forget the most important accessory for any outfit – the nails! With that being said, TikTok has plenty of trendy new designs that will complement any look perfectly. Whether it be a casual pink-top-and-jean combo or an all-white dress, these manicure designs for 2025 scream romance! Level up your Valentine's Day with these three swoon-worthy TikTok nail designs!

Romantic dainty French manicure

TikToker @NailzKatKat put a romantic spin on the classic French manicure for Valentine's Day. © Screenshot/TikTok/@NailzKatKat A French manicure is always in style, but TikToker @NailzKatKat put a sweet twist on the classic design for this V-Day. Instead of the traditional white tip manicure, the beauty influencer painted red and pink designs that included hearts, bowties, and a lipstick stain. She also added an eye-catching pink strip in place of the traditional white one, making the design even more romantic!

Pink glass cateye

Nailartbeautybar_cph has made the popular "glass" nail trend even sweeter for V-Day. © Screenshot/TikTok/@Nailartbeautybar_cph For lovers of all things pink, these unique nails from @nailartbeautybar_cph are right up your alley! "Glass" nails have become a viral trend amongst the girlies, which makes this style perfect for the whole month of February. While any color will do, the TikToker opted for a light pink coat while also adding heart designs to the ring fingers. As for which shape would be best for this design, almond-style seems to be the way to go!

Purple chrome nails

TikToker @SailorNailsArt's Purple Chrome Nails are heartbreaking but perfect for the non-traditional V-Day lovers. © Screenshot/TikTok/@SailorNailsArt For the non-traditional gals who don't vibe with pink or red, these chrome nails are the perfect choice. Purple is another color associated with V-Day, but it's not as popular as the more signature hues. Yet TikToker @SailorNailsArt has shown how to have a romantic look with the darker color with these purpler chrome nails. Using the chrome technique, which is another popular nail trend in 2025, the beauty influencer starts with a black coat before adding purple on top.