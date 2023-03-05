How to fight dry skin in extreme temperatures: Winter and summer skincare tips

Nobody wants dry, flaky skin, but it can be tough to avoid when the temperature drops. It's also not so easy to keep supple skin in the extreme heat. Here's how to step up your beauty routine when winter or summer weather takes its toll.

How can you fight dry skin? Try making small changes to your skincare routine, and your moisturizers, according to the season. © Collage: Unsplash/Kalos Skincare

What kind of products are best when your skin is dried out from the chilly winter air?

A heavy-duty moisturizer can work wonders.

Yet, the type you use depends on the season, and can be changed throughout the year. In wintry weather, get yourself a rich, thick face cream to protect your face from the cold, skin specialists claim.

"[Freezing temperatures] are extremely taxing on the skin, especially when you add wind to the mix," said Christoph Liebich, a dermatologist in Munich, Germany. That means once temperatures drop to the low 30s, you need to take steps to protect your facial skin.

"If you don't protect yourself in this situation, you risk frostbite in the worst case. The skin can die or become inflamed."

He recommends using a winter protection face cream if you're going to be outside for more than 20 minutes when the mercury drops.

"Creams for dry skin, for example, are usually oily, but the term ointment usually indicates a comprehensive product. A toner or emulsion is not suitable for this purpose," Liebich added.

It also depends how your skin reacts to the cold - everyone is different. Further factors include how thick your skin is, and facial hair such as a beard also makes a difference.

"But it can't hurt to apply some rich cream," Liebich said. Even a thick night cream can be added into your daytime routine.

In the end, it's better than risking skin damage because you ended up not taking any precautions against the cold, added the expert.