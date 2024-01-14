Winter hair tips to protect your style in the cold

Most of us have bad hair days now and then. They're especially frequent in winter when the constant alternation of cold outdoor air and dry, heated indoor air – combined with a hair-squashing hat – can literally mess with your head.

Bad hair days tend to be more frequent in the winter due to the cold outdoor air. © Unsplash/@kajareichardtphotos

With a few tricks, however, you can keep your head of hair in shape and protect it from damage in cold weather. Here's some advice from experts:

What's a remedy for flyaways?

This is a familiar problem: Strands of hair stick out antenna-like and are almost impossible to tame. It typically happens when you take off your hat or cap, the friction causing a buildup of static electricity – all the more so if your hair is very dry. The problem is exacerbated by warm, dry indoor air.

Birgit Huber, a cosmetics expert for the German Cosmetic, Toiletry, Perfumery and Detergent Association (IKW), recommends using haircare products that "supply the hair and scalp with plenty of moisturizing substances and intensive care ingredients."

Shampoo and conditioner additives such as panthenol help to minimize hair dryness, she says. "Even more comprehensive are intensive haircare treatments that repair brittle areas and make the hair structure smooth again."

The treatments are particularly effective, she says, when your hair is kept warm. So, it's best to wrap a towel around it and let the treatment soak in for several minutes.

"As an alternative, there are hair sheet masks – with a fleece lining containing haircare ingredients – that you place directly on your hair," Huber says.

Master hairdresser Antonio Weinitschke, art director for the German Hairdressing Association, has an emergency tip for taming annoying flyaways: Use a moisturizing spray. "You briefly mist your hair and run your fingers through it, which discharges the static and stops flyaway hair," he says.

A tip to help keep your hair from drying out: Use a low heat setting when you blow-dry it.