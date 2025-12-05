The best holiday nail designs to rock in 2025

Here are three TikTok-viral Christmas and New Year-inspired nail trends that will put the star on top of any outfit this holiday season!

By Elyse Johnson

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas with these holiday-inspired nail designs!

These trendy TikTok nail designs will make your holidays even more festive. The holiday season is in full swing, and while many are still gift shopping and figuring out Christmas dinner, one mustn't forget that those festive outfits need festive nails to match! Therefore, TikTok has again provided a plethora of cute and unique nail designs that are perfect for the weeks leading up to Christmas, New Year's, or both. And yes, these beauty tips are simple enough that if the nail salons are packed, they can be done at home! Check out these viral holiday nails that are perfect for any festive gathering!

Christmas Kringle Nails

TikToker @kendallsmith.94 took viewers to see how they can achieve these Christmas-themed nails. This on-par nail design is the perfect combination of the North Pole and a Winter Wonderland! With snowflakes, Santa Clause, and plenty of glitter, don't let the intricate details scare you from trying this look from user @kendallsmith.94. Especially since the TikToker graciously took fans to the salon with her, where the process of this cute design was broken down. Also, this creation could be done on any nail shape, and red goes great with any outfit, just an FYI!

Rose Gold Reindeer Nails

For anyone looking to have one design for both Christmas and New Years, TikToker @nails.by.iz's look is very simple, chic, and universal. © Screenshot/TikTok/@nails.by.iz_ For those looking for a simpler look that can be worn for both Christmas and New Year's festivities, check out this gorgeous design from TikToker @nails.by.iz_. The user showed viewers how they emulated the very easy creation, which doesn't require too many colors and is nude-based. Because of its simplicity, the design can be a great accessory to any look and can be worn for both holidays. A two-for-one deal sounds better than any Christmas gift!

New Year's Ball Drop Nails

New Year's is all about the glitter and glamour, and with these nails from TikToker @michellekhxn, you'll be ready for any year-end celebration! © Screenshot/TikTok/@michellekhxn And lastly, but certainly not least, these beauties are perfect for anyone solely focused on looking fab for when the ball drops! TikToker @michellekhxn shared another very simple yet elegant design that will add glimmer and shine to any outfit. Though the sliver-glitter creation could be done on any shape, if you want the same look the beauty user made, almond is the way to go.