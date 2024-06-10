Best Father's Day gifts: Ultimate presents for the dad who has everything

If you want to get your dad the ultimate Father's Day present, but are feeling a little stumped, we've got a fantastic selection for you to choose from.

By Evan Williams

When it comes to Father's Day, it's all about celebrating the man that raised you. Your daddio deserves the absolute best, and with one of these unfogettable gifts, you'll be heading towards perfection.

Your dad deserves the best Father's Day gift out there. © Unsplash/Mohamed Awwam Father's Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate everything that made your dad and the dad figures in your life the cream of the crop. This is the dude who raised you, who brought you up from a tiny and vulnerable baby into the strong and independent person you are today. This is also the all-star who mentored you, coached you, and who you look up to. You have much to thank him for, so make sure to get him the best gift ever this year. Read on for some epic gift ideas.

What makes the ultimate Father's Day gift?

When celebrating your dad, you need to think long and hard about getting him something personal and full of love. You don't want to go for something too predictable or easy, though. Here's what to think about: Is it personal?

Will your dad use it or will it disappear into a bedroom drawer?

If it is food, is it something he can/will eat?

What is your favorite memory of you and your dad?

Is there anything your dad has hinted at?

Is your gift too expensive or too cheap?

What are you trying to say with your gift? You don't have to be super worried about your choice of present, your dad will love you anyway. But it's worth putting in the effort - so have a good, long think!

A tie might seem like a good choice - but what color works best, and what will he actually wear? © Unsplash/Tim Mossholder

The best Father's Day gifts

These gifts are our picks for some of the best Father's Day presents out there. If you're stumped on what to choose for your darling pops, one of these products might be perfect! Make your Father's Day decision quick and easy by choosing one of these great gift ideas below.

Do you want your dad to sleep better? Surprise him with a new mattress

With the perfect mattress, you're dad will never fail to have a good night's sleep. © Lull Your dad has worked hard to raise you into the person you are today. Now, he needs a rest - it was hard work! Why not get him something fantastic that will last for years, to help him sleep through those long nights in peace and comfort? A good night's sleep is worth the investment, and will give your dad a present he'll actually use every day. Enter the dreamy landing pads at Lull, now offering a 40% discount on every mattress!

Knock your dad's socks off on Father's Day

Get your dad some awesome custom socks from CanvasChamp! © CanvasChamp If you love your dad, he probably loves you too, and won't mind if you avoid spending too much money. Instead, invest in some hilarious and adorable custom socks, with whatever you want on them. Make them funny - selfies, peanuts, eggplants, your face, whatever! Plus, CanvasChamp has lots of other custom printed gifts, and the price can't be beat. What's not to love when it comes to custom socks? Dad will wear them all the time, with a pep in his step! Plus, with the code "TAG24", you'll get an extra 15% off sitewide with no minimum!

Prepare your dad for traveling with the ultimate suitcase

If you want to go on a great trip with your daddio, he'll need a great suitcase. © Amazon Is yours a dad on the move? On sale for Father's Day are great suitcases like the DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage, a great pick for dads who like to travel. Are you thinking about jet-setting off to Greece over the summer, or maybe taking a trip to a National Park with your ol' man? This hard cover case is a standout choice!

Every dad likes a good grilled sandwich

This is a fantastic Cuisinart Panini Press, and an even better gift. © Amazon Who doesn't like a great grilled cheese, especially if you can even make it on the go? With a great little grill like the Cuisinart Panini Press Stainless Steel Griddler, you'll get your dad the ultimate portable mean machine for only about $100. What's not to love?

Relax on the lawn with dad with these lounge chairs

Summer is here, and what better way is there to spend time with your dad than lounging in the yard with a cold one? © Amazon Put your feet up and crack open a cold one with dad with these fantastic FDW Zero Gravity Lawn Chairs. There are two in each bundle, each comes with a pillow, and - more importantly - a cupholder for your gorgeous glass of chardonnay or your freshly opened brew. What more could your dad want with summer coming in hot?

Help your dad tell the time with this stylish watch

If your dad keeps being late, he might need a new watch. © Amazon If your dad always seems to be running late, it could be because he struggles to keep track of the time. Cell phones might be convenient, but as a way of keeping track of time, they are bulky. Enter this sturdy and reliable Armitron Men's Day-Date Function Expansion Band Watch, which will guarantee your dad never misses an appointment - and shows up in classy style!

Does your dad need a new tool kit? It's probably a "yes!" © Amazon Your dad may or may not have taught you to play catch, but he likely took care of fixing things around the house. On top of that, like all dads, he's probably relying on a set of tools he bought decades ago. With this powerhouse DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Combo Kit, update his arsenal and get him ready to fix things in the future. Super Dad activate!