Thinness is back on high fashion catwalks – and the data proves it

Paris, France - After a short interlude of pushing "body inclusivity" and plus-sized models to the fore, the fashion industry has returned to promoting thinness as a beauty ideal.

A model presents a creation by Pierre Cardin for the Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2026 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in the historic boutique at 59 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore in Paris on October 7, 2025. © JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Data published this week from Vogue Business, based on catwalk shows in the most recent Spring/Summer 2026 Fashion Weeks, corroborated what models with regular or larger body sizes have been reporting: their work is drying up.

Of the 9,038 looks analyzed in New York, London, Milan, and Paris, 97.1% featured models judged to be very small (US 0-4, UK 4-8 or 32-36 in France), according to data from Vogue Business in its size inclusivity report.

Regular-sized models represented only 2.0% of the body types seen, compared to just 0.9% for "plus-size" models (US 14+, UK 18+, France 44+), the report showed.

"There are fewer and fewer plus-size models on the runways," Aude Perceval, a booker at Plus Agency, a pioneer in plus-size modeling in France, told AFP.

The trend was particularly pronounced in Paris, she added.

This is despite many designers adopting looks that naturally create curvy silhouettes, such as corsets.

In some cases, models have been sent out with padding around their hips to create the hourglass shape.

"Since 2022, there's been a real regression, both in the frequency of contracts and in fees," model Doralyse Brumain (31), who wears a French 40-42, told AFP.