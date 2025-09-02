Vogue reveals its new editor as Anna Wintour leaves iconic role

New York, New York - Chloe Malle will follow Anna Wintour as editor of Vogue, the magazine said Tuesday, resolving an intrigue that has gripped fashion and journalism circles for months.

Chloe Malle will take over as the editor of Vogue. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Wintour has sat on the glossy fashion monthly's throne for more than 40 years, and the announcement in June that she was stepping away from the position sparked speculation about who would take on the top job.

An advert was even posted on LinkedIn to recruit for a successor, although Wintour will retain her role as Vogue's global editorial director and publisher Conde Nast's global chief content officer.

Malle, who described herself in an interview with The New York Times as a "proud nepo baby," is the daughter of actor Candace Bergen and director Louis Malle.

In a twist of fate, Bergen played the head of Vogue on the popular sitcom Sex and the City.

"Chloe Malle is Head of Editorial Content for American Vogue, effective immediately," Vogue said on its website.

"In this new position, Malle, who is currently the editor of Vogue.com and co-host of The Run-Through, Vogue's weekly fashion and culture podcast, will lead the creative and editorial direction of the title and join Vogue's 10 existing Heads of Editorial Content around the world, reporting to Anna Wintour."

Malle's work has also appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Architectural Digest, according to a statement from the magazine.