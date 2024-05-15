Victoria's Secret reviving fashion show after six-year hiatus

New York, New York - Lingerie giant Victoria's Secret announced Wednesday that its annual fashion show, scrapped after 2018 due to sluggish sales and diminishing audiences, will return this fall, bringing high-profile models back onto its catwalk.

Victoria's Secret's iconic fashion show will return this fall after a six-year absence. © Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP

In a video posted on Instagram the company announced "the runway show is back this fall," without giving details about the date or location – or which models would participate.

"We've read the comments and heard you," the group said in its post. "The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love -- the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more."

Back in November 2019, the Ohio-based company announced the cancellation of the show, which had been criticized as sexist and out of step with the #MeToo movement that had gained support.

The runway show, created in 1995, was followed by millions worldwide, but viewership dwindled over the years. In 2014, it drew nine million American viewers; by 2018, the figure was barely three million.