Want to level up your holiday drink game? Try this festive ice cube recipe for Christmas!

Festive ice cubes can level up any holiday drink – from champagne to cocktails or mocktails. So what are you waiting for? Here's how to freeze some fruit and herbs to dress up your holiday drink and clink.

Make festive ice cubes to go with your holiday drink this year and wow your guests. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sbkliving & Screenshot/Instagram/@briannaancheta

Decking the halls for the holiday is par for the course. But have you considered decking out your seasonal cocktail as well?

Making a festive ice cube to level up your cocktail is easy and versatile.

You can make your cubes out of water, juice, or even something boozy to pack an extra punch.

All you have to do is get your hands on a deep ice tray and some holiday-inspired fruit and herbs, like cranberries or rosemary.

With these tips to make festive ice cubes, your drinks are sure to be a hit with your holiday crowd!