What are the best Christmas movies to stream this holiday season?

By Elyse Johnson

Santa Claus is coming to town! And with him are these festive holiday classic movies that are must-watch every Christmas. © IMAGO / Allstar Jingle all the way! The countdown to Christmas has begun, and with it comes family traditions, gift-giving, and a much-needed break from the 9-5 work life. One tradition many loved ones honor every year is cozying up on the couch while watching a classic holiday flick on the TV. Selena Gomez Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid lead star-studded birthday tributes to Taylor Swift Now, we'll admit that times have changed, so it may seem impossible to catch certain holiday classics on streaming apps. But never fret! Here are the top three holiday flicks everyone can enjoy this Christmas and where to watch them!

Home Alone

Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin (l), gets left home alone to deal with two relentless, yet clueless burglars in the holiday classic, Home Alone. © IMAGO / United Archives There's really no debate when it comes to Macaulay Culkin's breakout hit. The 1990 Christmas classic is a must-watch every holiday season! Culkin plays the young Kevin McCallister who is unfortunately left home alone after his chaotic family forgets him. Selena Gomez Selena Gomez shares new loved-up snaps with Benny Blanco Add in two bumbling burglars played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, a moving soundtrack, and a touching message, Home Alone — plus its sequels — is probably the best holiday flick around! Stream Home Alone on Disney+.

The Santa Clause

Tim Allen must spread holiday cheer as the new Saint Nick in the 1994 classic, The Santa Clause. © IMAGO / Everett Collection Tim Allen's holiday comedy, The Santa Clause, is another Christmas classic that all families can enjoy. The Home Improvement star plays overworked Scott Calvin, whose world turns upside down when he is unwittingly chosen to be the new Santa Claus. The 1994 movie spawned several sequels, much like Home Alone. But even more like Culkin's film, the first is the best! See Allen go from Wall Street to the North Pole in The Santa Clause, streaming now Disney+.

Candy Cane Lane

Eddie Murphy is looking to win big this Christmas by declaring war on his neighbors in the new holiday film, Candy Cane Lane. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Last but certainly not least comes Eddie Murphy's latest movie which may surprise fans since it isn't one of his typical comedic roles. Candy Cane Lane is one of the newer holiday flicks that was released just in time for Christmas. Murphy plays Chris Carver, a normal family man who seeks to win his neighborhood Christmas decoration competition. Of course, nothing ever goes well when a competition is involved, but this family-friendly film is perfect for anyone looking to add another holiday flick to their list.