Bird flu hits cows at Texas and Kansas dairy farms in "unprecedented" outbreak

Austin, Texas - Cows at dairy farms in Texas and Kansas tested positive for a contagious strain of bird flu in an "unprecedented development," Texan farming authorities said Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Agriculture and with other state and national agencies "are working around the clock to ensure the safety of our food supply," said Texas agriculture commissioner Sid Miller in a statement.



But Miller added, "While troubling, this outbreak is not currently expected to threaten our nation's commercial dairy supply."

Texas is among the five largest milk-producing states in the US, according to data from the Department of Agriculture.

The press release said that tests had found no alterations to the virus that would make it more transmissible from animals to humans and that the risk to the public "remains minimal."

"Further efforts to continue epidemiological investigations are underway to ensure a complete picture of the situation can be evaluated," it added.