Viral Video of the Day for February 23, 2026: Toddler goes from hugs to table-flipping in hilarious meltdown

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a toddler melts hearts as he smiles and hugs his mama, Deanna Hagen – only to immediately flip into a full blown rage seconds later.

In the clip, the toddler wraps his arms around his mother with the sweetest grin before suddenly turning to a small table beside him and launching it to the ground without warning.

Viewers couldn't get enough of the tiny tot's dramatic switch, with one user joking, "The duality of man," while another added, "Even in slow motion this happened SO fast."

Check it out: